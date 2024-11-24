Man arrested in Tamarac drunk driving crash that injured BSO deputy, officials say

Santos Perez Broward County Sheriff's Office

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is facing drunk driving charges after officials said he crashed into a Broward County Sheriff's vehicle in Tamarac while under the influence early Saturday morning.

Santos Perez, 33, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and other related charges.

Around 5 a.m., BSO was called out to a crash with injuries involving a BSO deputy near the 4900 N. SR-7 in Tamarac, prompting deputies and BSO Fire Rescue to respond.

Parademics on the scene took the deputy to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, BSO told CBS News Miami.

According to investigators, the other driver showed "signs of impairment," leading them to bring in BSO's DUI Task Force for further evaluation.

Following their investigation, Perez was taken into custody.