Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in Tamarac drunk driving crash that injured BSO deputy, officials say

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

Man arrested after BSO-involved drunk driving crash
Man arrested after BSO-involved drunk driving crash 00:20
santos-perez.jpg
Santos Perez Broward County Sheriff's Office

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is facing drunk driving charges after officials said he crashed into a Broward County Sheriff's vehicle in Tamarac while under the influence early Saturday morning.

Santos Perez, 33, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and other related charges.

Around 5 a.m., BSO was called out to a crash with injuries involving a BSO deputy near the 4900 N. SR-7 in Tamarac, prompting deputies and BSO Fire Rescue to respond.

Parademics on the scene took the deputy to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, BSO told CBS News Miami.

According to investigators, the other driver showed "signs of impairment," leading them to bring in BSO's DUI Task Force for further evaluation.

Following their investigation, Perez was taken into custody.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.