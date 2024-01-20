Man dies after crash involving car and motorcycle in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL — A man is dead following a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Broward County late Friday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., Lauderhill Police responded to the intersection of Northwest 21st Street and North State Road 7 in regards to an accident. Upon arrival, officers found a sedan and motorcycle both with "extensive damage," according to a press release from Lauderhill Police.

One man was transported to Broward Health Ft. Lauderdale, where he was later pronounced dead. It is unknown at this time if there were other victims involved.

Traffic Homicide Investigation and CSI units responded to the scene to further investigate. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.