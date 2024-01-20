Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after crash involving car and motorcycle in Lauderhill

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

LAUDERHILL — A man is dead following a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Broward County late Friday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., Lauderhill Police responded to the intersection of Northwest 21st Street and North State Road 7 in regards to an accident. Upon arrival, officers found a sedan and motorcycle both with "extensive damage," according to a press release from Lauderhill Police.

One man was transported to Broward Health Ft. Lauderdale, where he was later pronounced dead. It is unknown at this time if there were other victims involved.

Traffic Homicide Investigation and CSI units responded to the scene to further investigate. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 10:24 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.