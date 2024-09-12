Man dies after being found "engulfed in flames" behind South Florida business

Man on fire found dead in Sunrise parking lot

Man on fire found dead in Sunrise parking lot

FORT LAUDERDALE — A death investigation is underway after a man on fire was found behind a Broward County business on Thursday morning.

Sunrise Police told CBS News Miami that officers were called out to a reported fire at 8073 W. Oakland Park Blvd., where they found the man "engulfed in flames." He died at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.