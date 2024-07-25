Watch CBS News
Man dies in reported shootout with Miami Police in Little Havana

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - A reported shootout between a man and Miami Police Thursday afternoon in Little Havana ended badly for the unidentified man. 

It happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of SW 5th Avenue and 4th Street. 

CBS News Miami has learned officers responded to a call about an armed man shooting a gun into the air.

News partner The Miami Herald is reporting that multiple shots were exchanged between police and the armed man. 

The man, who was shot by officers, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No one else was hurt during the shooting.

There was a large police presence at the scene and officers were urging drivers to avoid the area. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting.

This developing story will be updated just as more details become available. 

