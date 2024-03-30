Man dead, driver arrested following Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is dead and another person was arrested after a hit-and-run occurred in Broward County early Saturday morning.

Around 12:29 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident along the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

The suspect left the scene; however, officers found a vehicle consistent with a crash and conducted a traffic stop just minutes later.

The driver was then arrested and the crash is under investigation.