Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead, driver arrested following Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is dead and another person was arrested after a hit-and-run occurred in Broward County early Saturday morning.

Around 12:29 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident along the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

The suspect left the scene; however, officers found a vehicle consistent with a crash and conducted a traffic stop just minutes later.

The driver was then arrested and the crash is under investigation.

First published on March 30, 2024 / 11:14 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.