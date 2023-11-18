Man dead, another hospitalized in critical condition following Northwest Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — One man is dead and another was hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday.

The double shooting occurred just 20 minutes away from an apparent unrelated shooting at the Vistas Shopping Center, where another man is in stable but critical condition.

According to Miami-Dade Police Det. Andre Martin, officers were called to the area of NW 143rd Street and 16th Court, where they found two men who had been shot. One of those men died at the scene while the other was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Martin said that two people have been detained in relation to this shooting.

"At this point in the investigation, there is reason to believe that the victims and the person detained may know each other, but then again, those facts will need to be confirmed through the investigation," Martin said.