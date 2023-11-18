Large police presence at Northwest Miami-Dade shopping plaza

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — There is a large police presence at a popular shopping plaza in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police are at the Vistas Shopping Center on Northwest 186th Street.

We called a Sedano's supermarket in the plaza and spoke with an employee who said they were okay inside the store. That employee told CBS News Miami they did hear a large commotion outside of the store but was not sure what happened.

A large number of evidence markers on the floor and investigators in the area.

CBS News Miami was told that the grocery store is on lockdown.

CBS News Miami has a crew on the scene who says all entry points into the shopping center are blocked off.

CBS News Miami has reached out to police to find out exactly what happened.

