Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after struck by Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

Tri-Rail train involved in a deadly crash in Fort Lauderdale
Tri-Rail train involved in a deadly crash in Fort Lauderdale 00:20

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man was fatally struck by a Tri-Rail train in Broward County on Friday morning.

Around 10:09 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the area of 200 Northwest 21st Terrace regarding a call involving a man who was struck by a train. Upon arrival, officers found the man dead.

FLPD officers along with homicide detectives and CSI units are investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 1:14 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.