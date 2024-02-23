Man dead after struck by Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale

Tri-Rail train involved in a deadly crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man was fatally struck by a Tri-Rail train in Broward County on Friday morning.

Around 10:09 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the area of 200 Northwest 21st Terrace regarding a call involving a man who was struck by a train. Upon arrival, officers found the man dead.

FLPD officers along with homicide detectives and CSI units are investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident.