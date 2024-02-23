Man dead after struck by Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE — A man was fatally struck by a Tri-Rail train in Broward County on Friday morning.
Around 10:09 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the area of 200 Northwest 21st Terrace regarding a call involving a man who was struck by a train. Upon arrival, officers found the man dead.
FLPD officers along with homicide detectives and CSI units are investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.