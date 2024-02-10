Man dead after multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle on I-75 near Miramar

MIRAMAR — A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 75 in Broward County early Saturday morning.

Around 5:06 a.m., a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north on the outside center general-purpose lane of northbound I-75 just sound of Pines Boulevard. Meanwhile, a Harley Davidson was traveling behind the Suburban and approaching the SUV at a faster speed than the car. Additionally, a third vehicle — a Chevy Silverado — was also traveling north on the inside center lane.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist failed to realize how close he was getting to the Suburban and didn't take any action to avoid a crash. As a result, he collided with the Suburban's rear left side, and the car was then driven to a controlled stop onto the outside shoulder. The motorcyclist then traveled in a northwesterly direction as it tumbled onto its side and threw its rider off the motorcycle. The motorcycle itself and the Suburban driver then came to a partial stop on the inside center lane of I-75.

Then, the Silverado could not avoid the motorcycle or its rider and ran into them and the Suburban before coming to a controlled stop on the inside shoulder. The motorcyclist then slid and tumbled further north until coming to a stop on the inside general-purpose lane while his motorcycle slid further north as well.

The motorcyclist died on the scene, FHP stated. At this time, the rider has only been identified as a 28-year-old White man from Plantation.

The crash is still under investigation as officials are waiting to notify the next of kin.