Man dead after losing control of vehicle, driving into pole in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and driving into a pole in Southwest Miami-Dade County Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the area of SW 24th Street and 59th Avenue regarding an accident, where they found the fatal crash.

MDPD told CBS News Miami that the adult male driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

No further information regarding the crash was released.