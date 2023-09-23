Watch CBS News
Man dead after losing control of vehicle, driving into pole in Southwest Miami-Dade

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and driving into a pole in Southwest Miami-Dade County Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the area of SW 24th Street and 59th Avenue regarding an accident, where they found the fatal crash.

MDPD told CBS News Miami that the adult male driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

No further information regarding the crash was released.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 3:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

