Man dead after getting by car near North Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH — A man is dead after getting hit by a car in Broward County early Saturday morning.

Around 12:07 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash with injuries in the area of North Federal Highway and Northeast Eller Street in Deerfield Beach, prompting BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found a dead man on the roadway.

According to BSO, the driver of the vehicle involved was still at the scene. At this moment, BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the circumstances regarding the accident.