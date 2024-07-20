Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after crashing into Miramar waterway on Florida's Turnpike

FORT LAUDERDALE — One man is dead and two other people were hospitalized after crashing into a waterway alongside Florida's Turnpike early Saturday morning.

Around 2:22 a.m., a Honda Civic was traveling south on the Turnpike in the inside lanes at the mile-marker 47 exit ramp to University Drive in Miramar. At this moment, the driver somehow lost control of his car and failed to negotiate the curve while driving off the road.

The Civic then collided with the inside guardrail and continued traveling onto the grassy embankment before stopping, going partially into the waterway near the Turnpike.

The 25-year-old driver and his two passengers — a 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman — were transported to Memorial Hospital in Hollywood, where the driver died about 40 minutes later. The two others were treated for non-incapacitating injuries. FHP said all passengers were from Hallandale Beach.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation. One lane of traffic was closed due to the investigation.