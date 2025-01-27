Man claims "self-defense" in deadly shooting on I-95 in Oakland Park over the weekend, BSO says

Man shot and killed on I-95 near Oakland Park, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE - A fight at a Pompano Beach residence led to a deadly shooting on I-95 in Oakland Park on Sunday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Just before 6:15 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call about the shooting on southbound I-95 just north of Oakland Park Boulevard, prompting deputies, the Florida Highway Patrol, Oakland Park Fire Rescue and Fort Lauderdale Police to respond.

According to the agency, first responders found Xavier Williams, 35, who had been shot in the neck. He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

According to sheriff's investigators, Williams got into a fight with a woman at a Pompano Beach residence before the shooting. She left with another man. They said at some point, that man shot at Williams on the highway.

After the shooting, the man remained on the scene and cooperated with detectives. Investigators say during questioning, he claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

The sheriff's office said once their investigation is completed, their findings will be turned over to the Broward County State Attorney's Office which will determine if criminal charges will be filed.