Man, child found shot dead in Hialeah murder-suicide

MIAMI - Hialeah police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and a child as a murder-suicide on Thursday evening.

It happened at the Lake House apartments in the 7225 block of W. 11 Court.

Authorities say they found a man in his 30s to early 40s dead along with a child that neighbors say is no more than six years old. Both had been shot.

At around 5:15 p.m., a mother came home to one of the ground-floor apartments to find the man and the child both dead.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami's Larry Seward they heard screaming shortly after the shooting. They said that they believe they know this family and that they have seen a father with his son.

Police are investigating the relationship between the victims.

Seward spoke to neighbors who told him they had seen a father and son from that same apartment unit. The father out riding his bike with his son and saw no signs of trouble.

So, they are puzzled by this tragedy.

Detectives continue to investigate.