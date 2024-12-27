Man charged with murder after body found inside Fort Lauderdale business

MIAMI - A Fort Lauderdale man has been charged with second-degree murder following the discovery of a body inside a business.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department began investigating the case on December 23, when officers conducted a well-being check at a business located in the 6200 block of North Federal Highway.

Once they went inside, they found the body of 73-year-old Anthony D'Amore

Homicide detectives determined that D'Amore entered the business on December 20 at approximately 10 p.m. with another person.

Surveillance footage showed the unidentified person leaving the business about two and a half hours later carrying several bags, but without D'Amore.

On Thursday, December 26, detectives identified the suspect as 56-year-old Nenad Milosevic.

During questioning, police said Milosevic confessed to killing D'Amore. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have not disclosed a motive.