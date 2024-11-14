Man charged with molesting teen while working as Miami-Dade volleyball coach, police say

MIAMI — A man has been arrested this week for allegedly fondling a teenage girl during his time as a Miami-Dade County school's volleyball coach, police said.

Carlos Ismel Cruz Concepcion, 31, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between 12 and 16 years old, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced Thursday.

According to investigators, the 16-year-old victim told police that Concepcion, who was her volleyball coach at Bridge Prep Academy of Village Green, inappropriately touched her over her clothing on several occasions in 2023 while at school, the arrest document said.

During the investigation, detectives learned that while he was a coach at the same school, Concepcion was fired for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to underage students and that he currently works as a volleyball coach at Divine Savior Academy and 305 Volleyball.

On Wednesday, Concepcion was called into Miami-Dade Police's Special Victims Bureau for questioning. After being told his Miranda rights, he told police that he didn't touch the girl intentionally but if he did "it was accidental," the arrest document said. Concepcion was then arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without incident.

Miami-Dade Police detectives are looking for more victims and further information on the case. If anyone knows anything, they are asked to call (305) 715-3300.