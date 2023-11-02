Watch CBS News
Man charged in sexual battery of 17-year-old in Miramar

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - Miramar police said they have arrested a man wanted in connection with the sexual battery of a 17-year-old victim.

Authorities said Maurice Toledo Cherry, 35, back on September 10 of this year,  forced the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint near SW 62nd Avenue and County Line Road. 

"The victim was allegedly forced to engage with Cherry in a sexual manner," police said. 

"There are two separate cases regarding this individual, one in Miramar and one in a separate jurisdiction."

Cherry was arrested in Miami-Dade on Wednesday and charged accordingly. 

If you have any information or know additional victims, you are urged to contact Miramar police immediately at (954) 602-4000. 

First published on November 2, 2023 / 9:12 PM EDT

