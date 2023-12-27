Man charged in deadly wrong way crash in Miramar

Arrest made in deadly wrong way crash in Miramar

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a wrong-way crash that killed one person and injured two others in Miramar back in October.

Arley Montenegro Cabeza faces several charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

The crash happened on October 21st near Pines Boulevard and US 27.

According to police, Cabeza was driving south in the northbound lanes and slammed head-on into another vehicle heading north.

The driver of the second vehicle died on impact while their passengers were taken to an area hospital.

Cabeza was not injured.