Man arrested in Orlando shooting spree

ORLANDO - A 19-year-old man who was in the Orlando area to enroll in college opened fire on Thursday with an AR-15 at two Orlando-area resorts.

Jailen Rasheed Houston, of Dallas, Georgia, was arrested on one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, but the Orange County Sheriff's Office said more charges were expected to be filed against him.

Sheriff's officials said a 911 caller reported an active shooter at Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa, where witnesses said a gunman, later identified as Houston, opened fire with an AR-15 and struck a woman before he left in a black Lexus sedan.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, her condition has not been released.

About 10 minutes later, according to the sheriff's office, they received a call that a woman working as a security guard at Marriott's Cypress Harbour Villas had been shot by a man driving a black car.

The woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and underwent surgery.

Five minutes after the call at the Marriott, a shooting was reported at Integra Cove Boulevard, where a man reportedly pointed a rifle at several people and shot into multiple apartments, according to the sheriff's office.

Four minutes later, a man reportedly opened fire at Central Florida Parkway and Westwood Boulevard, firing a rifle into two cars and a Mears bus, the sheriff's office said. No one was struck, but the cars and bus were occupied, including by several young children.

A short time later, an Orange County deputy driving on Interstate 4 near the Osceola County line observed a crash in front of him. The deputy made contact with Houston, who was sitting on a guardrail, and noticed an AR-15 rifle in the passenger seat of the car.

Sheriff's officials said Houston admitted that he was the man who opened fire at all the locations.

According to an arrest affidavit, Houston said he traveled to Orlando two days ago to try to enroll in a university. Houston said he was frustrated with the Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa because he thought he had been scammed earlier in the evening when he tried to check in, the affidavit stated.

Afterward, Houston said he drove to a store, purchased magazines and ammunition and loaded his rifle before returning to the resort, where he opened fire in the lobby before heading to the other locations, sheriff's officials said.

When asked how he felt about the shootings, Houston said he felt good while shooting at people and it provided him a sense of relief, according to deputies.