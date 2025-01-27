Man arrested in Miami-Dade, accused of molesting girls on MSC Seascape

MIAMI - A man is facing molestation charges after being accused of touching two underage girls inappropriately aboard an MSC Seascape cruise.

According to the arrest report, the incident occurred last Wednesday in international waters while Andrew Thurston, 25, was a passenger on the ship.

The victims, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, reported that Thurston, a 6-foot, 300-pound man, inappropriately touched them during a "white party" dance event on the ship.

A "white party" on a cruise ship is an event where guests are expected to wear all white clothing, from casual outfits to elegant dresses and suits.

Both victims stated that Thurston touched their private parts without their consent.

Thurston was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

He was taken into custody by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and later invoked his rig