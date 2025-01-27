Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in Miami-Dade, accused of molesting girls on MSC Seascape

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A man is facing molestation charges after being accused of touching two underage girls inappropriately aboard an MSC Seascape cruise.

According to the arrest report, the incident occurred last Wednesday in international waters while Andrew Thurston, 25, was a passenger on the ship.

The victims, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, reported that Thurston, a 6-foot, 300-pound man, inappropriately touched them during a "white party" dance event on the ship.

A "white party" on a cruise ship is an event where guests are expected to wear all white clothing, from casual outfits to elegant dresses and suits. 

Both victims stated that Thurston touched their private parts without their consent.

Thurston was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

He was taken into custody by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and later invoked his rig

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.