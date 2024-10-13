Man turns himself in for deadly shooting Lauderdale Lakes

Djay Ramawad BSO Corrections Department

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man was arrested for a fatal shooting in Broward County over the weekend.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a Sunday press release that 32-year-old Djay Ramawad of Pembroke Pines turned himself in for the murder of 28-year-old Kevin Hasnali of Sunrise. He is currently facing first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm charges.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, BSO was called out to a shooting on the 4300 block of North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes, prompting deputies and fire rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found Hasnali suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began life-saving measures. Paramedics then took him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died, BSO said.

BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene units then responded to investigate the circumstances of the incident. BSO did not share further details about the investigation.

On Sunday afternoon, Ramawad was arrested and transported to BSO Main Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Kristina Luna at (954) 321-4356 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477), browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477)