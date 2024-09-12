Man arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds in cash, personal belongings in Brickell burglary spree

MIAMI — A man has been arrested for his alleged connection to a string of burglaries in Brickell this week.

City of Miami Police announced on Thursday that they arrested Eric Gerod Robinson, 24, and charged him with numerous counts of occupied burglary and third-degree grand theft.

Eric Robinson Miami-Dade Corrections

After receiving several calls of burglaries and grand theft from residents at the apartment building located at 79 SW 12th St. between Monday and Wednesday, detectives looked at surveillance video from the building and saw Robinson allegedly walking through the hallways, "testing numerous door handles to see if the apartments were unlocked," Miami Police said.

Robinson would then enter those apartments and allegedly take cash, purses, credit cards, watches, jewelry and electronics.

After further investigation, detectives and patrol officers found and arrested Robinson.

The burglaries and thefts

Though Robinson's slew of burglaries and thefts didn't happen until this week, arrest documents showed that he had actually been to the apartment building months before his arrest.

On May 11, one of the residents was in the elevator when he met Robinson for the first time. After talking, the resident agreed to show Robinson his rental vehicle and even took him for a drive. After the drive, Robinson asked the resident if he could look at his gold chain, which was worth about $1,500, arrest documents stated. When the resident agreed to hand it to him, Robinson ran away with the gold chain.

Robinson then allegedly returned to the building on Monday night and broke into two apartments, where he allegedly stole a purse and bookbag valued at $500, along with multiple credit and debit cards.

The following night, Robinson returned and broke into five more apartments, allegedly stealing $2,720 worth in Apple Watches, purses, and a Playstation 5, along with more credit and debit cards. He also allegedly took $400 in cash from the apartments Tuesday night as well, arrest documents stated.

On Wednesday night, Robinson allegedly broke into three more apartments, stealing a watch, multiple credit and debit cards, along with a purse and $300 worth of cash.