Man faces charges in Brickell City Centre sex assault

MIAMI- Raziel Domingo Madrigal, 28, is facing charges after police confirmed he assaulted a woman in a restroom at Brickell City Centre.

Madrigal was arrested on attempted sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery.

The woman told authorities she saw Madrigal walking out of the women's restroom located on the second floor near the Apple Store as she and another woman were walking inside.

He walked back inside with her, and the other woman was able to run away.

She tried to run inside a stall, however, the subject pushed the door open and locked the door as he held her down.

The victim attempted to run away several times and fight him until two good Samaritans were able to get him off her.

Both witnesses held Madrigal in the restroom until police arrived on scene.