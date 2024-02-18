Man arrested for allegedly beating up elderly man because of his religious background in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly beating up an elderly man because of his religious background in Broward County.

Lauderhill Police stated in a Sunday press release that Trevor Rodney was arrested and charged with battery of a person 65 years of age or older, along with committing third-degree felony evidence prejudice.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area of 6900 Northwest 44th Street regarding a battery incident. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from several injuries, including "bruised eyes, several minor abrasions on the face, and severe body pain." The victim told police that while he was walking along the 6400 block of the street, he was attacked by an unidentified man unprovoked.

According to Lauderhill Police, the victim said the man — later identified as Rodney — yelled a "racial slur" at him during the attack. A passerby saw the attack happening and intervened by yelling at Rodney to stop hitting the victim. Rodney then walked away from the victim and was apprehended shortly after. Rodney is currently held at the Broward Sheriff's Office Main Jail.

Lauderhill Police stated that the victim was a man over 65 years old, who was wearing clothing that was "traditional to his faith." he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Google Maps search results, the attack occurred just blocks away from a synagogue; however, CBS News Miami has not confirmed whether the victim was a member of the Jewish faith or even the synagogue where the attack occurred.

"Preliminary investigation reflects that this atypical incident is not consistent with the calls for service reported in this community," Lauderhill Police stated. "In light of this incident, it is reminded that we continuously strive to encourage a community that retains and promotes improved quality of life, where people of diverse cultural backgrounds peacefully interrelate."

Lauderhill Police urges anyone who may have more information regarding the incident to call them at (954) 497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 (TIPS).