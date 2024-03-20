Man arrested for accidental shooting that left 2 people injured inside Miami Beach liquor store

Miami Beach Police confirmed with CBS News Miami on Wednesday that 24-year-old Antonio Alexander Foreman was arrested and charged with culpable negligence resulting in personal injury and tampering with evidence while armed. Miami-Dade Corrections

MIAMI BEACH — Police said they have arrested the man responsible for an accidental shooting inside a Miami Beach liquor store on Tuesday night that left two people hospitalized, including a woman who was shot in the leg.

Miami Beach Police confirmed with CBS News Miami on Wednesday that 24-year-old Antonio Alexander Foreman was arrested and charged with culpable negligence resulting in personal injury and tampering with evidence while armed.

According to the arrest affidavit, Miami Beach dispatch received a call about shots fired inside of the Ocean 9 Liquor store on the 800 block of Collins Avenue around 6:29 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found both a man and woman outside of the location with "visible injuries." The woman suffered minor injuries to both of her legs due to the muzzle flash, while the man suffered an injury to his left foot. Both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

After clearing the inside of the location, management told officers that they caught the incident on camera and multiple individuals were detained outside the location until their involvement was determined.

Detectives later arrived at the scene, where they reviewed security video and found the suspect — later identified as Foreman — putting his hand inside a black satchel. A moment later, there was "sudden movement" from inside the bag and multiple patrons inside of the business were seen reacting to a gun firing, the affidavit stated.

According to the surveillance video, Foreman was then seen removing the bag, placing it on the floor and then walking away, before returning to pick up the bag and leave the area without checking on the victims.

After a BOLO was issued, officers found Foreman at the 1 Washington Parking Lot and was asked where he had placed the gun. Foreman then told officers that the gun was thrown away in a trashcan behind a shoe store in Ocean Court. After finding the gun, officers took him to the Miami Beach Police Department for interrogation.

According to the affidavit, Foreman admitted that he had possessed the gun and said that he accidentally fired it inside the store. He continued, saying he was "sorry" that anyone got hurt but didn't want to stick around because he was "scared" and didn't want to get caught.

Foreman was then arrested and charged accordingly for the incident.