Man arrested after barricading himself inside Pompano Beach home with 'several small children'

POMPANO BEACH — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a Broward County home with several children early Saturday morning.

Around 6:54 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a domestic disturbance call near the 1800 block of NE 54th Street in Pompano Beach, prompting deputies to respond. Upon arrival, they made contact with the female victim, who told investigators that the suspect was inside the home with "several small children," BSO told CBS News Miami.

Deputies then attempted to make contact with the suspect before he barricaded himself inside the home with the children. At some point during the incident, BSO Pompano Beach deputies were able to enter the home using a key, safely removed the children and took the suspect into custody.

BSO told CBS News Miami that the children were not threatened or harmed during the incident.

The incident is still under investigation.