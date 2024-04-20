Man airlifted with serious injuries after stabbing at Coconut Creek park

Man airlifted after seriously injured during Coconut Creek stabbing

COCONUT CREEK — A man was airlifted and hospitalized with serious injuries after he was stabbed at a Broward County park on Saturday afternoon.

Coconut Creek Police shared on X that a man was stabbed on the Winston Park Nature Center trail around 4:16 p.m. and was flown to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to CCPD, the suspect allegedly ran into the woods after the stabbing, which prompted officers to close off the area to search for them. Officers from Coral Springs and Margate Police Departments and Broward County Sheriff's deputies assisted in the search.

Unfortunately, officers and deputies did not find the suspect. They reopened the park around 9:15 p.m. Coconut Police stated that they did not believe the incident was random as they continued their search.

Anyone who may have information regarding the stabbing is asked to call CCPD at (954) 973-6700.