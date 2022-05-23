Watch CBS News
Local News

Winn-Dixie Robbery Suspect, Pointed Gun At Worker, Arrested

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A man accused of pointing a gun at a Winn-Dixie employee in South Miami and stealing more than $500 in steaks has been arrested.

Nicholas Marino was taken into custody Saturday in Overtown by Miami police. He is charged with armed robbery.

He is accused of robbing the store in the 5800 block of S.W. 73rd St last March. Surveillance video shows a man walking down an aisle before stealing more than 20 rib-eye and T-bone steaks. In addition to pointing a gun at an employee on the way out, he also pointed it at a customer.

Police said there was a warrant for Marino in Charleston, South Carolina. They added that he had been arrested for theft in Hialeah and there are two cases of previous shoplifting in Coral Gables.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 23, 2022 / 11:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.