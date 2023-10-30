Watch CBS News
Man accused of video recording women at Aventura Mall fitting rooms

By Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

MIAMI - A man is facing charges after being accused of recording video of women while they changed clothes at Aventura Mall. 

Police identified the man as Enzo Lucero, 22. They said he had been recording a woman in the fitting rooms of the mall. 

Investigators say an employee at Forever 21 first approached Lucero when she noticed he was standing inside the fitting rooms, but not trying on any clothes.

A few moments later, another shopper told the employee Lucero recorded her while she was changing.

Lucero was taken into custody on Friday. He has denied the allegations.  

