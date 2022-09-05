Man accused of breaking into Broward federal courthouse, vandalizing rooms

MIAMI - More than a dozen local and federal officers swept the federal courthouse at Broward Blvd. and NW 3rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning.

Authorities say 43-year-old Matthew Chilcutt is accused of breaking into the building.

Police say they got the call just after 10 a.m. They took him into custody. Investigators tell CBS4 he vandalized several rooms causing extensive damage.

"It is quite disturbing and concerning to me," said Stuart Kaplan. He is a former FBI special agent and is currently a defense attorney and security expert.

"It's more concerning given, obviously, the climate we're all living in with respect to the world being the way it is, extremely divisive and of course, the concerns and threats made not only to law enforcement but judges, prosecutors and attorneys," he said.

It took officers and K-9 units hours to sweep the building. We could see them go floor by floor to make sure the building is safe for when judges and employees return on Tuesday.

Now, the question is, why? "Of course, you have to wonder what the motive is. There is sensitive information in the courthouse, in the judge's chambers. I would hope that over the long holiday weekend anything that is sensitive nature would have been put away or locked away," Kaplan said.

Chilcutt is charged with burglary.