Man accused of reaching under woman's skirt on Spirit Air flight to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man accused of inappropriate behavior was taken into custody after Spirit Airlines flight landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday even

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., they received a call about an assault on an arriving flight at the airport.

When deputies met with a young lady in the terminal, she told them a passenger had reached under her skirt as she walked past his seat, according to the sheriff's office.

The passenger was identified as 69-year-old Jeffrey Tate. Airport deputies took Tate into custody, he was then transferred to the county's main jail.

He faces one count of battery.