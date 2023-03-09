Watch CBS News
Man accused in attempted kidnapping of woman faces new charges

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - New charges were made Wednesday for the man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman

Police said he tried to do the same thing to another woman in Miami Beach, months before the incident in Coral Gables.

The victim said Camilo Pedraza followed her from a bus stop and grabbed her, but she was able to fight him off.

That is when Pedraza ran away.

Earlier this week, Pedraza was arrested for a similar crime in Coral Gables.

That victim screamed until Pedraza let go of her.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 3:50 PM

