Man accused in attempted kidnapping of woman faces new charges
MIAMI - New charges were made Wednesday for the man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman.
Police said he tried to do the same thing to another woman in Miami Beach, months before the incident in Coral Gables.
The victim said Camilo Pedraza followed her from a bus stop and grabbed her, but she was able to fight him off.
That is when Pedraza ran away.
Earlier this week, Pedraza was arrested for a similar crime in Coral Gables.
That victim screamed until Pedraza let go of her.
