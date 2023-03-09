Man accused in attempted kidnapping of woman faces new charges

MIAMI - New charges were made Wednesday for the man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman.

Police said he tried to do the same thing to another woman in Miami Beach, months before the incident in Coral Gables.

The victim said Camilo Pedraza followed her from a bus stop and grabbed her, but she was able to fight him off.

That is when Pedraza ran away.

Earlier this week, Pedraza was arrested for a similar crime in Coral Gables.

That victim screamed until Pedraza let go of her.