Man faces charges in attempted kidnapping of Coral Gables woman

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A South Florida man is behind bars accused of attempting to kidnap a woman.

Police say Camilo Andres Pedraza, 34, facing a kidnapping attempt charge, followed a woman while she was walking towards her Coral Gables home, back in November.

Investigators said Pedraza grabbed the woman from behind and tried to carry her away.

The woman screamed and a neighbor walked out to investigate. That's when Pedraza reportedly dropped her and ran off.

Pedraza was arrested this past Friday.  

