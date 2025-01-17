Malfunctioning elevators raising concerns at Miami VA Hospital

MIAMI - Employees at the Miami VA Hospital are raising concerns about malfunctioning elevators, with reports of sudden drops and safety issues adding to complaints about the aging facility.

An employee who wished to remain anonymous described a terrifying experience last year when an elevator malfunctioned.

"I get on the elevator, initially, I'm going to go to the second floor. The elevator skips the second floor, goes to the third, falls all the way back down to the first," he said.

He sustained an ankle injury during the incident.

Another employee reported a similar experience last fall, saying, "It felt like the Hollywood Horror Ride."

Eurys Gamez, a local safety officer for the National Nurses Union, noted that elevator issues, including sudden drops and entrapments, have led to injuries.

Gamez said the union is awaiting a 2024 update on the hospital's infrastructure repairs after the most recent report in 2023.

"The elevators have been having a recent history of entrapment, and most recently, a few drops with personnel inside," Gamez said.

Union director Bill Frogameni emphasized the need for investment in the hospital's infrastructure. "We want our infrastructure to work here for our veterans. We've been talking for years about having a building that works, having the tools that work, having safe staffing, having investment in the VA," he said.

In addition to the elevator concerns, the hospital's 12th-floor medical-surgical unit remains closed due to leaks reported in July.

The VA confirmed the closure is part of a planned construction project, including roof repairs, and expects the unit to reopen by mid-February.

In a statement, the Miami VA Healthcare System acknowledged the concerns:

"VA is committed to delivering Veterans high-quality health care in updated facilities. Currently, the Miami VA Healthcare System is undergoing several modernization and renovation projects to provide Veterans a world-class patient experience. The 12th-floor medical inpatient unit remains closed as part of a planned construction project under our master infrastructure improvement program. This closure includes necessary roof repairs to ensure the facility meets the highest standards of safety and care. We anticipate reopening of this unit by mid-February.

Regarding elevator operations, although some issues have occurred, all concerns are taken very seriously and addressed immediately. Our facilities management service regularly conducts inspections and maintenance to ensure compliance with all safety and regulatory standards, addressing issues promptly and responsibly. Facility Condition Assessment reports can be requested through our Freedom of Information Act Office at 546foia@va.gov.

We apologize to Veterans for any inconvenience that these renovations and repairs may cause, and we appreciate their continued trust to choose VA for their care at the Miami VA."