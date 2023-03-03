Love means everything to special needs South Florida teen in annual tennis tournament

Love means everything to special needs South Florida teen in annual tennis tournament

Love means everything to special needs South Florida teen in annual tennis tournament

MIAMI - In tennis, the word love means nothing, but in one annual tennis tournament in Fort Lauderdale, love means everything to a South Florida teen with special needs.

"We're over $80,000 for the weekend. Alright, that's unbelievable."

Former tennis pro Jeff Mager never imagined he would someday run one of the biggest local charity tennis tournaments.

But he also never imagined having a determined daughter like Marly.

"Marly suffered a stroke and has significant brain damage," Mager said.

"We were told she wouldn't walk, wouldn't, and may not even lift her head up," he said.

But Marly's mom, Stacy Mager Savitz, didn't want to hear it.

Hippo therapy and riding horses triggered an improvement in Marly's motor skills and endless hours of speech therapy unlocked Marly's ability to communicate.

But it all costs money and when that ran out, these two former competitive tennis players reluctantly decided to lean on the tennis community for help.

"I don't like to ask I want to do it myself but you can't it's impossible."

Thirteen years ago, they launched this weekend tournament to raise money for Marly.

Over the years, Jeff's famous tennis buddies have stepped up, either playing in the tournament or donating items for a silent auction.

Now, the event has grown so large, there's money left over to help other children with special needs.

"So, 20 kids right now are getting the services that have got Marly to where she is today."

"It's all about Marly and raising money for kids that need help so we are all happy to be out here."

This weekend of fun helps pay for weekdays of steady and spunky progress.

"She doesn't give up and it's hard. Everything she does is hard, she does it and she does it every day with a smile."

While her dad battled on the court, Marly walked the tournament grounds with her new best friend, taking brisk steps that once were never thought possible.

By participating, these players are giving Marly a better quality of life and Marly's parents say she is giving them something too.

"What have you learned from her?"

"I have learned from her to go with your gut. To believe in yourself when nobody else does."

"I don't think I would be the father that I am today because of her." She is everything. "It's completely changed me."