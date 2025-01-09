Los Angeles fires bring concern about South Florida resources, manpower

Los Angeles fires bring concern about resources and manpower for possible South Florida wildfires

Los Angeles fires bring concern about resources and manpower for possible South Florida wildfires

Los Angeles fires bring concern about resources and manpower for possible South Florida wildfires

MIAMI - While California battles devastating wildfires fueled by limited resources and manpower, South Florida officials are emphasizing the importance of year-round fire preparedness and having a robust infrastructure to combat potential blazes.

According to the Miami-Dade County Department of Water and Sewer, there are 44,491 fire hydrants across the county, ensuring firefighters access to water at virtually every corner. This infrastructure, coupled with routine maintenance, is key to the county's ability to quickly respond to fires.

"We have a routine for making sure the hydrants are functional, delivering sufficient water and visible from the street," said Robert Suarez, the City of Miami Fire Rescue deputy fire marshal.

Suarez noted that Miami-Dade's dense urban environment provides an advantage over rural or suburban areas that lack similar fire coverage.

While South Florida experiences far fewer wildfires than arid regions like California or Colorado, officials stress the importance of preventive measures to mitigate risks.

On Thursday, a prescribed burn near Homestead cleared flammable materials from forest floors to reduce the likelihood of out-of-control fires.

"To go in there every so often and take detritus and dead material off the forest floors is critical," said William McAllister, president of the Metro-Dade Firefighters Union. "Reducing flammable material reduces the risk of fires spreading."

Miami resident Katherine Brochin, who previously lived in Colorado, said watching the destruction in California feels familiar.

"You'll notice the grass is yellow 80% of the year [in places like Colorado], whereas here it's only yellow for two weeks," she said. "That shows the difference in moisture and climate."

Local fire officials said that while South Florida is better equipped with water access, prevention remains key. "It's always better to prevent a fire before it starts," McAllister added.

While firefighters in Miami-Dade are equipped to assist in emergencies, deployments to assist in far-flung regions, like California, are uncommon. Departments in need typically reach out to others in their region for support.

For Miami residents, staying prepared for all types of natural disasters, whether hurricanes, wildfires, or floods, remains a top priority.

"It's really important for a city to have protocols in place for whatever natural disasters they are prone to," said Brochin.