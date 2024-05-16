Looking for a job? BSO is looking to hire 170 corrections deputies

MIAMI - If you are looking for a job and meet the qualifications, the Broward Sheriff's Office is hiring detention/corrections deputies.

BSO announced that as of Thursday, they have 170 openings.

The starting salary is a minimum of $54,000 a year with health, dental and vision insurance.

A spokesperson says right now the sheriff's office is working to increase that salary in the future

BSO also offers 80 vacation hours annually, 11 paid holidays and paid sick leave as an extra incentive.

BSO says they will pay a $5,000 hiring bonus for new employees.

You must be at least 18 years old to apply.