Watch CBS News
Local News

Looking for a job? BSO is looking to hire 170 corrections deputies

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - If you are looking for a job and meet the qualifications, the Broward Sheriff's Office is hiring detention/corrections deputies. 

BSO announced that as of Thursday, they have 170 openings.  

The starting salary is a minimum of $54,000 a year with health, dental and vision insurance.

A spokesperson says right now the sheriff's office is working to increase that salary in the future 

BSO also offers 80 vacation hours annually, 11 paid holidays and paid sick leave as an extra incentive.

BSO says they will pay a $5,000 hiring bonus for new employees.

You must be at least 18 years old to apply. 

Joan Murray
joan-murray.jpg

Joan Murray is an award-winning reporter who joined CBS Miami in August 2001, shortly before the 9/11 terror attacks. She was among the first to report the South Florida connection to the terrorists.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 2:41 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.