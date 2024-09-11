Watch CBS News
LoanDepot Park Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness for upcoming ALS Walk

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - It was a very cold morning at LoanDepot Park, but it was all for a good cause.

CBS News Miami's Najahe Sherman joined Miami Marlins first base coach Jon Jay and pitcher Jesus Luzardo for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

The event was held to raise awareness for the upcoming ALS Walk. The 2024 Walk to Defeat ALS Boynton Beach will be at Centennial Park & Amphitheater on Saturday, September 28th.

The Miami Marlins are also kicking off the walk by hosting a non-profit game on September 22nd for the ALS Association. 

All proceeds from this game will go towards care for local patients and research to find a cure. 

For more information on the 2024 Walk to Defeat ALS Boynton Beach, click here

Also, for more information on the Miami Marlins ALS non-profit game, click here.

