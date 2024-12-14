Little Lighthouse Foundation hands out 6,000 toys to 2,000 South Florida children and families

Little Lighthouse Foundation hands out thousands of toys to South Florida children and families

Little Lighthouse Foundation hands out thousands of toys to South Florida children and families

Little Lighthouse Foundation hands out thousands of toys to South Florida children and families

MIAMI — Gifts can be costly, so the Little Lighthouse Foundation held a toy drive where thousands of South Florida families in need got to pick out toys for the holidays.

CBS News Miami was there to capture the Christmas magic and everyone there shared what it meant for less fortunate families.

Faith Snyder has five siblings and one gift for each of them adds up, but at the Little Lighthouse Foundation's 15th Annual Holiday Toy distribution event, each of them got three.

Her brothers had a hard time narrowing down their choices.

"When they see something better than what they have, they gotta change it," Snyder said.

The Little Lighthouse Foundation gave out 6,000 gifts to families and children on Saturday. They'll be giving out 30,000 gifts this holiday season, which is a record.

The gifts are for families in need and more than 400 volunteers helped make it happen, including a group of students from Palmetto Middle School.

"It's very fun and it makes me feel happy," said student Paris Sandler.

The payoff is the priceless look on everyone's faces.

"Seeing them today get the joyful smiles of all the toys they get to choose from. It's just the most amazing experience in the world,' said Caroline Malloy of the Little Lighthouse Foundation.

But for Faith and her family, It's one less expense they have to worry about during the holidays.

"They already have to spend money for the rent [and] bills," Snyder said. "This just takes something off our chest."