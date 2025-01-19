Dead man found inside car in Little Havana prompts investigation, police say

Large police investigation underway in Little Havana

MIAMI — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a car in Little Havana early Sunday morning, police said.

Just after 1:50 a.m., City of Miami Police was called out to the area near NW 2nd St. 14th Ave. regarding a man who was found "unresponsive inside of a vehicle."

Miami Fire Rescue also responded to the scene but the man was pronounced dead, Miami Police told CBS News Miami.

Miami Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.