Instagram-famous chimp Limbani moves from Miami to new home in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE - Limbani, an internet-famous chimpanzee with over a million Instagram followers, has found a new home in Fort Pierce after spending his life alone in an enclosure at Miami's Zoological Wildlife Foundation since he was a baby.

Eight-year-old Limbani is now with other chimpanzees at Save the Chimps after his move last week. He is the youngest of the more than 220 chimps on the 150-acre private site.

Limbani, which means "be strong" in the Chewa language of southern Africa, was at the private Miami zoo after being born on Aug. 24, 2016, with pneumonia and rejected by his mother, according to ZWF. Tania and Jorge Sanchez became his caretakers during the first few months of his life before he was sent to the zoo's owners. In 2023, he was reunited with them after six years.

"Limbani's owner, guided by a heartfelt desire to give him the life he deserves, made the difficult but compassionate decision to entrust him to us," Save the Chimps said.

The ZWF's owners Mario and Maria Tabraue created an Instagram page for Limbani, which has accumulated over a million followers. There are photos of him riding in toy cars meant for toddlers, climbing fences of animal exhibits at the zoo and posing with paying visitors for photos.

In 2020, the zoo was issued a warning by the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after Limbani bit a child.

PETA's efforts to remove Limbani

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had been on a mission to remove the animal from ZWF, who posed for selfies with visitors at the private zoo. The organization offered a reward of up $10,000 "for evidence that would result in his confiscation by law-enforcement authorities" and enlisted 200,000 of its members and supporters to plead for Limbani's release.

"At Save the Chimps, Limbani will have the opportunity to connect with a surrogate mother who will show him how to be a chimpanzee at long last, and he'll spend his days in a lush habitat making his own decisions and forging relationships, not being caged and used as a moneymaker by his abusers," PETA Foundation General Counsel Brittany Peet said in a news release.

The zoo has disputed the role PETA played in the transfer.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the zoo's Mario and Maria Tabraue wrote: "We ultimately could not be quiet and let @peta continue to spin and paint Limbani's formative years as one's that had him in solitude (except for pictures and other nonsensical falsehoods). The love and respect was evident from his behavior and aura and we will not allow these core memories to be tarnished with lies and allegations that suggest otherwise. "

The Tabraues said "this was our decision and a selfless one to ensure Liimbani lives amongst his own kind."

They said that decision came "after a considerable period of conversations, expert biologist and behavioral reviews and ultimately the selfless realization that we want what is best (always have) for everybody's favorite young chimp, Limbani."

Limbani's acclimation to Save the Chimps

The zoo said it worked with Save the Chimps ahead of transfer day and "will continue working hand in hand as Limbani moves past quarantine into each phase of his journey into the new Chimp World."

Limbani will spend time in the Special Needs Play Yards as its veterinary and behavioral teams assess his health and prepare him for life among other chimpanzees.

"This transition will help him acclimate to the sanctuary and ensure that when he joins one of our chimp families on their island habitats, it will be the perfect fit," said Save the Chimps, which posted video of Limbani on YouTube playing.

"Limbani has already captured our hearts. Upon arrival, he entered his new home with boundless energy—playing chase, spinning on hanging toys, climbing bamboo and fully exploring his play yard."

Limbani has been offered a variety of nutritious foods and enjoyed colorful mini-peppers and a delicious cup of oatmeal.

History of Save the Chimps

The nonprofit Save the Chimps is one of the largest chimpanzee sanctuaries in the world "whose mission is to provide sanctuary and exemplary care to chimpanzees in need."

Since its founding, it has been home to more than 330 chimpanzees.

Three months after the arrival of Save the Chimps' first rescued chimpanzees in 1997, the Coulston Foundation –– a biomedical research lab based in New Mexico with multiple violations of the Animal Welfare Act –– was going bankrupt and offered to sell their laboratory land and buildings, as well as donate 266 chimpanzees to Save the Chimps.

Limbani is the 25th chimpanzee PETA helped to rescue from dire circumstances, and PETA said it has pledged a donation toward his lifetime care.

PETA said Limbani is of the last chimpanzees in the U.S. kept in isolation from others of his own species.

