Lauderhill teen arrested for allegedly trying to kill father by setting car on fire that spread to home

FORT LAUDERDALE — A teenager was arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to kill his father by setting a car on fire that spread to his Broward County home.

Lauderhill Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Emmanuel James with attempted murder and arson.

Around 10:31 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a house fire at 3440 NW 5th St. When officers arrived, they found a gray Volkswagen Tiguan "fully engulfed" in flames inside of the carport and the fire spreading to the walls, the arrest affidavit stated.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue then arrived and forced their way inside the home. First responders then found a man inside a bedroom and helped him outside.

The man — later identified as James' father — told police he was sleeping when the fire broke out, the affidavit stated. When the fire marshal arrived, he condemned the home due to the fire damage.

According to the affidavit, the fire appeared to be premeditated.

After providing a police statement, the man told officers he wanted to prosecute his son.

Later, police found James at a Wawa in Plantation and took him into custody. While at police headquarters, James refused to speak. He was then processed and transported to BSO Main Jail. At this time, James' motive is currently under investigation.

On Thursday, James appeared in court, where prosecutors said he was seen on surveillance video purchasing gas cans. The judge then ordered that he take a mental health evaluation. James is currently held without bond.