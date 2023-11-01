Lauderhill police seek suspect, motive in fatal triple shooting that left 35-year-old woman dead, 2 hurt

LAUDERHILLE, Fla. -- The Lauderdale Police Department said Wednesday that its investigators were searching for a suspect and a motive in connection with a triple shooting the day before that left a woman dead and a young girl and man injured.

Police on the scene after a 35-year-old woman was fatally shot along with two others who were injured. CBS News Miami

Trecia Spencer Carruthers, 35, died at the scene while the two other victims, who were not immediately identified, were rushed for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, police said in a written statement. They were later released after being treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Police were called to the 5600 block of NW 28th Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. after receiving a report of gunfire.

When the officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown and they had not identified a suspect as of Wednesday afternoon.

One area resident said he was in his apartment when he heard multiple gunshots.

"Around 15-20 and they were loud, extremely loud," the man said. "It sounded like handguns and machine guns."

Several police officers converged on the scene and erected yellow crime scene tape as investigators hunted for clues at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700.