Woman dead, 2 others hospitalized following shooting in Lauderhill

MIAMI - A woman is dead and two others have been taken to a local hospital following a shooting in Lauderhill.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 5600 NW and 28 Street.

Responding officers found an unresponsive woman near the roadway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said a teen girl and an adult male were transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries involving gunshot wounds.

Images from Chopper 4 showed detectives cordoning off the area with yellow tape.

CBS News Miami's Anna McAllister is at the scene gathering more information.

Police are actively investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.