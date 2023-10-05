Lauderhill Police: Naked man appearing to pleasure self in someone's backyard

MIAMI - Lauderhill police are asking for the public's help with any information they can provide regarding a naked man captured on surveillance video appearing to pleasure himself in the backyard of a home.

Police said it happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 2, as police responded to the 3400 block of Inverrary Blvd W after receiving a 911 call of a nude male in the backyard of a home.

Naked man caught on video in someone's backyard in Lauderhill. Courtesy, Lauderhill Police Department

Surveillance footage shows a nude male who appeared to pleasure himself in the victim's enclosed patio.

Lauderhill officers were unable to locate the man and are asking the public for assistance in identifying their suspect.

Anyone who was in the area of the incident and observed the suspect is urged to contact police.

Video released by police shows the unidentified man in the enclosed patio.

If you have seen or come in contact with the suspect, you are asked to contact Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700

Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).