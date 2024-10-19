Lauderhill officer shoots dog during attack

LAUDERHILL - A police officer sustained minor injuries when he was attacked by a dog outside a home, Lauderhill police said.

At 9:19 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4800 block of Northwest 18th Court to follow-up on an investigaton.

One of the officers was attacked by a dog on the exterior of the property at which point he discharged his department-issued firearm, police said in a news release.

The dog died as a result of the shooting.

The officer was treated on the scene by Lauderhill Fire Rescue.

The investigation remains open and active and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS)