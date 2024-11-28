Man dead and person detained following Lauderdale Lakes shooting, BSO says

FORT LAUDERDALE — A police investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed in Lauderdale Lakes on Thanksgiving.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office was called out to reports of a shooting near 2800 Somerset Drive, prompting deputies and BSO Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. BSO told CBS News Miami that one person has been detained in connection to the shooting.

BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Units are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.