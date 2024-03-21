Police officer shot in Fort Lauderdale, taken to the hospital



FORT LAUDERDALE - A police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot in Fort Lauderdale.

Dozens of officers and a SWAT team converged on the parking garage area of a Holiday Inn Express on SE 17th Street, just west of the causeway.

The officer was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

Some guests at the hotel told CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten that they weren't quite sure what was going on. They said they were moved to a room and held there. They said they were told there had been a shooting, possibly involving a police officer.

One hotel guest said she was shocked.

"I went downstairs to see all the police officers, he stayed inside. And right when he was inside that's when he saw the bullet holes, they started pushing him into a room. I was out here, people were telling me there was an active shooter inside," she said.

Traffic on 17th Street was diverted for a time due to the police investigation.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.





