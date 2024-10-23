Large dog pounces on small dog outside coffee shop in Brickell

MIAMI - Disturbing video shows the moment a large dog pounces on a small dog outside a Crema coffee shop in Brickell.

The video captures the larger dog attacking the smaller dog as the smaller dog's owner tries to wrestle the big dog on the ground.

CBS News Miami reached out to the owner of the small dog and haven't heard back, but dog owners in the area are weighing in on the disturbing incident.

"It's pretty powerful. You need to have control of your dog," Greg Summers said.

"If you don't trust your dog outside, your dog has to be inside."

"It's scary. It makes me feel sad," Pablo Chacon said.

"If I'm an owner and I know that my dog is reactive, I probably wouldn't go somewhere where I'm going to be in close proximity with other people and other dogs."

"If I have a big dog, I think I don't go to a public restaurant," Gladys Martinelli said.

According to Miami-Dade County law, dogs are permitted in patio seating as long as the restaurant allows it.

Dogs must be always kept on a leash and owners can be sued if their pet hurts a person or another animal.

"We're the leaders, we're the humans, we're in charge. They got to take your lead," Summers said.

CBS News Miami reached out to county about what happened to the dog that initiated the attack, and we're waiting to get more information about that