King tides return to South Florida through weekend

HOLLYWOOD - King Tides are making a return to South Florida for the next few days. When king tides hit, some streets are underwater in Hollywood's Southlake neighborhood.

"I used to drive a sports car but I had to switch to an SUV so I could get in and out of my house," homeowner Doris Edelman said.

Edelman, who has lived here for 50 years, told CBS News Miami while today's not too bad, sometimes she's stuck at home.

"When the tide is high and the street is about 8 inches deep i'ts very difficult to get in and out of the street and sometime you can't go out at all. You have to wait until the tide subsides," she said.

On Hollywood Beach, there's some ponding water but many streets that normally flood remained clear. It was the same thing in the Las Olas Isles in Fort Lauderdale with a little water, but mostly clear streets. The city's been raising seawalls and installing back flow valves to stop water from coming up through storm drains.

In Fort Lauderdale, parking will be available for free at two locations through Tuesday: Riverwalk Center Garage and Las Olas Garage.

At Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables, Monday morning high tide overtook the parking lot.

"It's kind of crazy when it comes in everything starts flooding and it makes it a bit more difficult to get out," Avery Blasdale said.

She is a kite surfer, and winds and king tides can make the sport a bit more difficult.

"It becomes a little dangerous," Paula Ambrosio from Aventura Sports said. We are not able to operate businesses usually. We have to put a stop on lessons. We're not able to rent and do our business."

As for what's ahead, CBS Miami NEXT weather meteorologist Dave Warren said to expect stronger king tides Saturday.

"The highest tide you have the full moon cycle where each day the tide get a little higher, a little higher then it peaks. That highest tide is forecast to be Friday morning in Broward and Miami-Dade," Warren said.

This round of king tides is expected to last throughout the weekend.